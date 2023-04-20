There are so many rescue dogs in need of loving homes across South Yorkshire – take a look below at the adorable animals that are dreaming of being adopted soon.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies is an animal charity based in Rotherham which ‘works tirelessly to help dogs on death row’. The charity is currently caring for 17 dogs that are ready to be taken out of the kennel and into a loving home.
Many of these dogs have had difficult pasts but they are now looking for somebody they can trust and depend on for the rest of their lives.
Every one of the dogs below are up for adoption – if you’re interested in taking one of them home, please visit the charity’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
Each dog will be carefully matched up to its new owner to make sure they are the right fit for each other. Whether you’re looking for a new running buddy, or something to relax in the sunshine with, we’re sure there’s a companion here for you.
There are more than a dozen dogs currently being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Clover, a Lurcher cross
Clover is aged between 1-2 years old and is such a sweetie and very friendly . Clover is now in a foster home and is doing great – she is fully housetrained, knows lots of commands, can be left alone for a few hours and travels well in the car. Typical of her breed, she is not suitable for a home with cats or small furry animals, and will to be the only pet, and have a secure garden. Clover gets stressed around other dogs on walks and will need walks in quiet areas while on a lead. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Daisy, a jack russell
10-year-old little Daisy is looking for a home who loves jack russells! She is a sweetie who is bouncy, full of energy and loves her walks. She is housetrained and very quiet and settles well when left alone. She will ignore dogs if they don’t bother her, but she will need to be the only pet in her new home. Daisy is very friendly, very fit and well and would love to find an active ‘retirement’ home where she can walk to her heart's content, sunbathe in the garden and cuddle up at night. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Mr McGee, a crossbreed
Mr McGee arrived at the shelter from a strays kennel, and so his past and breed is unknown. He is estimated to be aged between two-three years old, and is full of character. He is sensitive, sweet, and quickly bonds with his carers. He may struggle with separation anxiety if boundaries aren't put in place. He needs a calm home where he can relax, and is the only pet in the household. He loves a fuss on his own terms and is sure to be a wonderful companion who will blossom in the right home. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies