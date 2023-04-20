3 . Daisy, a jack russell

10-year-old little Daisy is looking for a home who loves jack russells! She is a sweetie who is bouncy, full of energy and loves her walks. She is housetrained and very quiet and settles well when left alone. She will ignore dogs if they don’t bother her, but she will need to be the only pet in her new home. Daisy is very friendly, very fit and well and would love to find an active ‘retirement’ home where she can walk to her heart's content, sunbathe in the garden and cuddle up at night. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies