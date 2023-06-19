The Patterdale Terrier crosses were born after Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescued their mum, Dora, from a dog pound.
They can be re-homed from June 23 and the dog rescue charity is now taking applications for the pooches.
The charity said: “Dora’s beautiful litter of puppies are ready to start looking for their forever homes. They are Patterdale crosses, but we do not know who the dad is – we suspect they will be small-medium sized adult dogs, and we are looking for homes with Patterdale/Terrier knowledge.
“They will be very active boys and girls who will need homes who can keep up with them.
“Secure terrier proof gardens will be a must! We will not rehome puppies to homes where there are older/elderly resident dogs, as this isn’t fair on the resident dog.
“There are five girls, and two boys in the litter – we would usually look to pair up a dog of opposite sex to a resident dog in the home, and all resident dogs must already be neutered. We will aim to match puppies to individual homes based on personalities where possible.
“They will need ongoing commitment, training and exercise as they mature – please make sure everyone in the family is totally prepared and ready to welcome a little bundle of puppy chaos into the home before applying.”
Visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website here to find out more.