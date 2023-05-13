A rescue centre caring for a litter of adorable pups is preparing for the cute pooches to be adopted.

The seven pups in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Brinsworth, Rotherham, were born after the rescue centre stepped in to help abused Patterdale Terrier, Dora.

She arrived heavily pregnant from kennels the rescue centre helps.

Dora, described as “so sweet”, is said to have “clearly suffered a terrible life”.

The rescue centre said: “She's had her bottom lip totally ripped off. She is covered in other scars - no doubt a result of cruel dog ‘sports’.

“How anyone can do this is utterly beyond us. All she wants us to crawl on your knee and have a cuddle.

“The cruelty we are seeing has gone from occasional, one off cases, to every day occurrences…it is just heartbreaking.

“The pressure on rescues all over the country right now is immense and exhausting, but we will never stop helping dogs in dire need of help where we possibly can…and we can only do it with your support

“So everyone, we need you.”

In an update by the rescue centre, Dora’s pups are said to be “all doing great” and “growing by the day”.

The rescue centre addded: “Dora is being such a good mum - she’ll nip out for the toilet but wants to rush back to her babies as quick as she can, bless her.

“There are five girls and two boys in the litter and we will be opening adoption applications soon so that we can get their perfect homes lined up ready for them to fly the nest.”

To find out more about Helping Yorkshire Poundies, visit the website here.

1 . Puppies Dora the Patterdale wwith her litter of pups, which will be ready for adoption soon. She had seven pups, there are six pictured altogether in this photo gallery Photo: HYP Photo Sales

2 . Puppies Helping Yorkshire Poundies will be opening up applications for adoptions soon Photo: HPY Photo Sales

3 . Puppies There are five girls and two boys in need of forever homes Photo: HYP Photo Sales

4 . Puppies The pups were born after being rescued from kennels by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Brinsworth, Rotherham Photo: HYP Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2