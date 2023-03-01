There are lots of dogs searching for new homes in RSPCA shelters in and nearby to Sheffield – can you offer one of them a loving home?
We have picked out seven dogs in RSPCA shelters in Sheffield, Chesterfield and Bawtry that are currently searching for new loving families.
Many of these dogs have ended up in the shelters through no fault of their own and are desperate to live in a home where they are shown what it feels like to be loved. Many of them could live with children and other pets, but some of them would prefer to have all the attention on them as they rightly deserve.
The shelters are all closed to any visits from the public to prevent any stress to the dogs. If you’re interested in adopting any of the following furry faces, simply print and fill out an application form and then contact the centre the dog is being homed at to arrange a visit. If you would like to find out more, visit the RSPCA website here.
1. Rescue dogs
These seven dogs are searching for forever homes
Photo: RSPCA
2. Nova, a lurcher
Four-year-old Nova is described as an "extremely clever and loving girl" who transforms into a "playful pup, with just the right amount of sweetness" when she's built trust with someone. She will need to be the only pet in the home where she can have all the attention, and she could live with older children. Nova is muzzle trained and can be nervous around strangers, and her new owner will need to be kind and supportive in these situations to help her feel safe and secure.
Photo: RSPCA - Sheffield Animal Centre
3. Mickey, a lurcher
Mickey is one-years-old, and described to be "the perfect balance of fun and companionship". He's a very happy lurcher with a wiggle bum for everyone he meets. He is currently being trained to walk nicely with dogs without always playing to help him on walks. He can't live with cats or small animals, and he would be best suited as an only dog while he works on being socialised. He can live with primary school-aged children who understand his puppy-like antics.
Photo: RSPCA - Sheffield Animal Centre
4. Poppy, a Siberian Husky cross
Poppy is described as a canine that loves contact - and it's hard not to give with her thick coat of soft fur. The 10-year-old is described as a shy girl who has a strong bond with those she trusts. She entered the shelter as a result of reasons beyond her control. Her world has been tipped upside-down and she has struggled to come to terms with it. She is well trained and could live with children of age 12 and above.
Photo: RSPCA - Chesterfield Animal Centre