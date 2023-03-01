2 . Nova, a lurcher

Four-year-old Nova is described as an "extremely clever and loving girl" who transforms into a "playful pup, with just the right amount of sweetness" when she's built trust with someone. She will need to be the only pet in the home where she can have all the attention, and she could live with older children. Nova is muzzle trained and can be nervous around strangers, and her new owner will need to be kind and supportive in these situations to help her feel safe and secure.

Photo: RSPCA - Sheffield Animal Centre