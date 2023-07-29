News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield rescue dogs: 16 of the sweetest dogs ready to be adopted from a South Yorkshire animal shelter

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are patiently waiting for a perfect family to scoop them up and take them to their forever home.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 29th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST

Rotherham-based animal charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies is looking to have more than 20 dogs scooped up and adopted by a loving family right now. 

The team at the charity work every day of each year to rescue dogs from death row and help them get a second shot at happiness which they so rightly deserve. All of these dogs will have the personality and qualities to suit a perfect someone out there in the big wide world - could it be you?

If any of these cuties below catch your eye, you can visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website and register your interest by filling out the Pre-Adoption Questionnaire. You can also view the full list of dogs looking to be adopted and fostered by visiting their website. 

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is caring for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is caring for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Toby the chihuahua is nine-years-old and needs a home to settle in for his senior years. He absolutely adores people and is a sweetheart. He can live with a friendly smaller neutered female dog and children aged 10+. Toby is clean besides the occasional accident in the house. He can be a bit barky with other dogs but means no harm. Photo: HYP

Toby the chihuahua is nine-years-old and needs a home to settle in for his senior years. He absolutely adores people and is a sweetheart. He can live with a friendly smaller neutered female dog and children aged 10+. Toby is clean besides the occasional accident in the house. He can be a bit barky with other dogs but means no harm. Photo: HYP

Piglet is a pug cross and aged around 10 months. She is very puppy-like and full of energy for nice walks. Despite starting life as a stray, she is very friendly and loves to play. She can be spooked by loud noises and needs some careful socialising with the ‘big wide world’. She could live with a neutered male dog and needs some further training. Photo: HYP

Piglet is a pug cross and aged around 10 months. She is very puppy-like and full of energy for nice walks. Despite starting life as a stray, she is very friendly and loves to play. She can be spooked by loud noises and needs some careful socialising with the ‘big wide world’. She could live with a neutered male dog and needs some further training. Photo: HYP

Mars is just 14 weeks old and is an American bulldog cross. He has a gorgeous merle coat and will be so handsome when he is all grown up. He is super sweet and a little sensitive at times. He can be rehomed with a female neutered dog and could live with a cat. He would be best suited to a quieter home with older children. As a puppy, he needs training and socialisation. Photo: HYP

Mars is just 14 weeks old and is an American bulldog cross. He has a gorgeous merle coat and will be so handsome when he is all grown up. He is super sweet and a little sensitive at times. He can be rehomed with a female neutered dog and could live with a cat. He would be best suited to a quieter home with older children. As a puppy, he needs training and socialisation. Photo: HYP

