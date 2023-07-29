4 . Hey there Mars

Mars is just 14 weeks old and is an American bulldog cross. He has a gorgeous merle coat and will be so handsome when he is all grown up. He is super sweet and a little sensitive at times. He can be rehomed with a female neutered dog and could live with a cat. He would be best suited to a quieter home with older children. As a puppy, he needs training and socialisation. Photo: HYP