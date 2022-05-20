Countdown is on for people of Sheffield to join Cancer Research UK's Race for Life

Cancer Research UK’s much-loved events are returning to Sheffield on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at Graves Park. Participants can choose from three events – 3K, 5K and 10K.

Participants also have the chance to take part in ‘Pretty Muddy’ and the kids version.

With the events just around the corner, Cancer Research UK is urging the people of Sheffield to sign up as soon as possible to land their spot in the charitable fun runs.

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, and money raised at the events allows scientists to find new ways to prevent and diagnose cancer and help save lives.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Sheffield, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“We’re making a final call to the people of Sheffield to sign up today. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So, we’re asking people across the area: “Who will you Race for?

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Sheffield will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

The events this year will be in line with current Government guidance regarding Covid-19.

The Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for over 200 types of cancer.