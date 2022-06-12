Brett Hadley was diagnosed just six months ago with testicular cancer, and he tells his story in a powerful message which is being played to thousands of participants lining up at 400 Race for Life events across the country this year to get them even more pumped up.

The 41-year-old from Rotherham was there in person at Graves Park on Sunday, June 12, to sound the starter’s horn before cheering runners across the finish line.

The race, at which participants could choose to tackle a 3km, 5km or 10km course, was held to raise vital money so Cancer Research UK can continue to fund life-saving research.

You can see some of the best photos from the day in this photo gallery.

Brett, who is blind in one eye and lives with his dog, Patch, has donated his time at Cancer Research UK’s shops in Rotherham for the last six year and is the charity’s reigning shop volunteer of the year.

He previously spent more than 15 years at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Radio, and since the beginning of April, has been back on the airwaves presenting a Saturday and Sunday morning show on Charitable Radio – a national online station which gives a voice to all charity fundraising initiatives.

When he noticed an unusual lump on his left testicle at the end of August last year, he knew he needed to get it checked out.

Brett explained: “I’ve spent so much time on the shop floor sharing information about different cancers, spotting the symptoms early, encouraging people to see their GP and how important early diagnosis is.

“So, when I felt a lump myself, I knew I had to do something straight away and went to see my GP who referred me to Rotherham General Hospital for tests.”

He underwent surgery in October last year to remove the testicle, and, following chemotherapy treatment was able to return to volunteering in January.

“I was soon back at work and I feel so, lucky, so blessed. I can’t help thinking that if I had been diagnosed with cancer twenty years ago, the outcome might not have been the same for me – and that’s down to research. I’m so grateful for the treatment that saved my life,” he said.

He added Brett said: “Although I’m used to speaking into a microphone, talking about my own experience of cancer for the recording was very emotional for me and harder to do than I thought. And it brought tears to my eyes when I heard the finished edit. But I hope my story will help connect with people in the moments before they set off on the Race for Life course.

“It feels like a real privilege and an honour to have the chance, through this audio recording, to personally thank all those amazing people taking part in Race for Life and raising money to support life-saving research.”

Further Race for Life events will take place in Docaster on Sunday, June 19 and in Barnsley on Sunday, July 3.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org .

1. Race For Life 2022 Race For Life 2022 in Graves Park, Sheffield raising money for Cancer research UK Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

