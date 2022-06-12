Sheffield Pretty Muddy 5K: Poignant messages as runners take on charity obstacle course at Graves Park

There were poignant messages among the filthy faces as runners took on the Pretty Muddy 5K obstacle course in aid of Cancer Research UK.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 3:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 3:15 pm

Participants had great fun scrambling over the giant inflatables and crawling through the mud pit during the Race for Life event in Graves Park yesterday, Saturday, June 11.

Amid the sea of pink were some touching messages attached to the vibrant outfits, describing people’s very personal motivation for taking part and raising much-needed funds for life-saving research.

Sheffield urged to help 'man with the pram' John Burkhill reach his 'magic milli...

The Pretty Muddy Race for Life event at Graves Park, Sheffield

They included these words on the backs of two of the youngest runners: “I race for my Nannie. She was the best nannie in the world.”

Saturday’s Pretty Muddy event took place the day before more pink-clad crowds descended on Graves Park today, Sunday, June 12, for the traditional Race for Life runs, with the option of taking on a 3km, 5km or 10km course.

For more about Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events, and how to get involved, visit: raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.

