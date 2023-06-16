A South Yorkshire sheepdog who appeared on national TV has given birth to an adorable litter of puppies, who are all seeking loving homes.

Cannon Hall Farm’s Pip featured on the Channel 5 show Springtime on the Farm, which followed her journey to becoming a mum, earlier this year. The champion herder from the farm in Cawthorne, Barnsley, gave birth a few weeks ago, with millions of people on social media following the pups’ progress.

The farm’s director, Robert Nicholson is looking for new homes for five of the fur babies, with the money from the sale of each pup going to a different charity to give it a much-needed boost. He told how he would ideally like them to go to farms or small holdings where they can become working dogs and get the chance to ‘achieve their full potential’.

Rob said: “Pip is a lovely dog and a wonderful mum but it has now come to the time when these puppies need to move on. We still need to find loving homes for five of them - and our preference is that they go to farms, or small holdings to become working dogs and really achieve their full potential.

Cannon Hall Farm's sheepdog Pip, who featured on the Channel 5 show Springtime at the Farm, has given birth to an adorable litter of puppies. The farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is seeking homes for five of the puppies, with the money from their sale due to go to charity. Photo: Cannon Hall Farm

He added: “We don’t want to make any money from these pups, that’s not what we are about. We just want to find good homes for them and so we thought it would be a great thing to benefit some charities along the way.”

