The young pups, which are a cross-breed, are described as ‘beautiful’ by the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA, which is caring for them. They have been named Lilibet, Daisy, Milo, Ruby and Dolly during their time with the RSPCA.

A list of ‘musts’ has been drawn up for those interested in adopting one of the pups, including:

- homes must be within one hour of the Sheffield branch

The RSPCA in Sheffield is seeking forever homes for this litter of adorable pups

- those wanting to adopt must have a secure garden for toilet training. There must be no gaps or holes in any fences.

- families must be willing to attend training classes for education and puppy socialisation

- families must be able to adhere to the grooming needs of the pups. Due to their coat type, regular grooming appointments, potentially every six weeks may be needed.

The RSPCA website says: “We think they would really enjoy being a family pet with dog savvy children that will be comfortable with puppy behaviors. They would benefit from the company of another dog or at least have the option to make dog friends. Any dogs in the home must be of a similar playful nature and be compatible with them.

“These pups would also be suitable for a first time dog owners who are ready to commit to the lifelong love and care they will need.”

It continues: “We are looking for local homes for these due to outstanding vet appointments. Our adoption process can be very quick, so please only apply if you are ready to adopt now. Due to these being healthy and lovely puppies they do have a higher fee.

“Introducing a new pet to your home will be exciting, rewarding and at times, challenging. It may take quite a while for your new pet to settle into life with you, but don't worry, if you do encounter some tricky times with your new pet, you're not alone - we're here to support you.”