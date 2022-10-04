Major drop in animal adoptions across South Yorkshire since start of pandemic

In figures released at the start of it’s annual ‘Adoptober’ campaign, the charity revealed that the number of animals rehomed in 2021 was 26,945, an eight per cent drop from the previous year and a massive 31 per cent decrease on 2019.

In South Yorkshire alone, the number has dropped by 14 per cent since the pandemic began.

There has been a drop in pet adoptions across the area.

The current economic crisis means that many would-be pet owners simply don’t have the money to take in a rescued pet – sparking fears figures could continue to fall.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re

really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

The launch of the campaign comes today as part of World Animal Day and seeks to highlight the number of animals looking for new homes.

Dr Gaines said: “For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying. Many of our animals will already be neutered, vaccinated and

treated for fleas and worms - making it much more cost-effective - and we will work them to make sure they find their perfect match.”

The drop in people coming forward to take in rescue animals is exacerbated by a rise in the number of animals the RSPCA are taking in. Figures show that the number of dogs rescued is up by 11.9 per cent from 2020.

The charity fears that these two factors are creating a perfect storm for an animal rescue crisis with rescue centres becoming overwhelmed.

Earlier this year a survey found that 68% of pet owners are worried about the rising cost of feeding their pets.