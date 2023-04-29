This adorable puppy is Pluto, from Sheffield, who is in urgent need of help after being hit by a car and losing a leg.

The seven-month-old dog broke his leg in the crash and was left for days without veterinary attention, according to the animal rescue charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS), before eventually being handed in to the vets in an emaciated state. He had to have the leg amputated and wasn’t wanted by his owners, so the vets reached out to the charity to prevent him having to be put to sleep.

Pluto, who HYPS said ‘deserves so much more than he's had in his short life’, now urgently needs a loving foster home. The charity says it needs to find him a new home by early next week, adding: “There's absolutely no way we can put this boy in a kennel - not on our watch!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said: “What a terrible start to his short life he's had. But, with your help, we will turn this boy's luck around! We are absolutely determined that he will now have the life he's always deserved. So come on guys, please, please help us find him a foster home – let's work together to get Pluto on his road to recovery.”

Pluto, who is from Sheffield, had to have his leg amputated after being hit by a car and is unwanted by his owners. Helping Yorkshire Poundies is desperately trying to find a new home for the poor seven-month-old puppy.

If you think you can give Pluto a loving home, visit https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk to contact the charity, or get in touch via its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HYPSdogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which is based in Rotherham, relies on a small group of volunteers to continue its vital work of saving dogs who are, in its words, ‘on death row’.