Dozens of dogs in shelters in and near Sheffield are ready now more than ever to share some real puppy love with a new caring owner.

The RSPCA’s Sheffield branch and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, are currently caring for many warm and fluffy canines that are eager to find a new lease of life in a loving home.

Sadly so many dogs are mistreated and end up in shelters for reasons completely out of their control. Although staff work incredibly hard to care for every dog, a kennel is no home and these dogs are in desperate need of a family to call their own as they build on their confidence and happiness, whether as a foster or as a permanent member of the household.

Adopting a dog often comes with its own set of challenges, but there is no satisfaction greater than building on the foundations of love and trust to create an unbreakable bond with your new four-legged best friend.

Animal shelters are often able to offer long-term advice after taking a dog home to help ensure a successful adoption.

If you see any dogs below that you think would suit your lifestyle and household, please visit either the RSPCA’s or Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s websites to find out more information on how to adopt or foster.

They have the sweetest faces Can you offer one of these dogs a home?

Lily, a terrier cross Little Lily is desperate for a comforting foster home while she undergoes monitoring by the vets for some urine issues. At only 6-12 months old she is a cheeky puppy with lots of energy. She will need a home where she is the only dog and has access to a secure garden for exercise, training and urine monitoring, ideally in Sheffield or Rotherham so it is close to RSPCA's vets practice. She could live with cats and dog-savvy children who are comfortable with a little puppy mouthing.

Clemmi, an American Bulldog Clemmi is a super sweet girl who is looking for a medical recovery and socialise foster with a view to adoption. The 6-12 month old needed emergency surgery after she had reoccurring rectal prolapse. She is reported to be healing and recovering well, but would be much happier with a loving family and home comforts. She loves snuggles and toys, but can get a little over enthusiastic so would ideally live with older children. She will need a secure garden and someone who is around most of the day.

Bonnie, a yorkie crossbreed Eight-year-old Bonnie is a teeny tiny crossbreed, who would prefer her owners to be home the majority of the time as she hates to be left alone. She is very affectionate with people but can be selective with her doggy friends. She likes small and medium sized dogs. Bonnie is a lap dog and will cuddle with her owner all day providing she has had a good walk. She housetrained and is best suited to live with children aged 12 and over.

