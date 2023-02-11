The first of an adorable “snow babies” litter has been adopted following an appeal to find loving, forever homes for the pups.

The five Husky/ Akita crossbreeds were part of an unexpected litter and were taken in by the Helping Yorkshire Poundies charity in Rotherham, which is hoping to find them all forever homes.

One of the cute pups, given the name Maya, has been adopted and there are hopes the other four will also find new homes to avoid kennel life. Photos show Maya settling with her new pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said the remaining four are with foster carers for now while the search for “5* forever homes” continues.

"Snow baby" Maya - a Husky/ Akita cross - has been adopted after an appeal to find forever homes for the adorable pup and four others from the same litter

The charity said prospective adopters looking for a new member of their pack should be Husky/ Akita experienced.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the charity said: “After being let down numerous times, we have reopened applications for the snow babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are looking for breed savvy, committed homes, who genuinely want to adopt and have the time and patience to welcome a new puppy into their home. You can find the application form on the website.

“We have four girls (now three!) and one boy - they can be rehomed with other neutered dogs of the opposite sex.

“Please do not apply unless you are genuinely ready, willing and able to adopt. Do not apply on a whim.

“The number of applicants who reply, or pull out at various stages of the adoption process is unbelievable right now. This is wasting hours of our time every day – hours we don’t have to waste – meaning dogs are waiting days and weeks longer, clogging up kennels and foster homes, and ultimately costing dogs’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Genuine applications are very welcome. Please help us find these special pups their perfect forever homes.”

Any donations towards the care of the pups while they are waiting to be re-home would be hugely appreciated by the charity caring for the litter – with lots of hungry little mouths to feed, worm, flea, vaccinate and chip.