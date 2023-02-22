More than a dozen dogs, including some pups, are currently searching for loving homes to spend the rest of their lives in – can you help?
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, has many dogs of all ages and sizes ready to be given a new home. Some pets have spent many months at the shelter or between foster homes while waiting for a new owner to give them the comfortable and happy life they deserve.
Whether you live alone and are looking for a new companion to focus your attention on, or you’re part of a bustling family looking for a new cuddly friend, there is certainly a dog here that will suit your household.
All visits to Thornberry are by appointment only to reduce any stress on the animals in their day-to-day life. If you would like to find out any more information on the dogs you see below, simply fill out an enquiry form on the shelter’s website here.
1. Aren't they perfect
Can you offer one of these beautiful dogs a new home?
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. 8-week-old puppies
Two gorgeous puppies, believed to be beagle cross bull breed are currently available for a new home. Puppies are no easy task as they will require housetraining while they enjoy chewing anything they can get their mouths on. Beagles are known to be a loving and happy breed with a particularly vocal element. The dogs must be enrolled into training classes as part of their adoption. The shelter is expecting high demand in these puppies and urges those interested to fill out an application form.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Jingles, a beagle cross Jack Russell Terrier
Jingles has been in foster care for several months following the pregnancy and birth of her beautiful puppies. The seven-year-old is now ready for her forever home. The shelter said they have no details of her history, but she has been "wonderfully friendly, very affectionate and loves to snuggle on the sofa". Jingles mixed well with dogs prior to her puppies, but has been uncomfortable since. The shelter is currently searching for a pet-free home with children aged 15 and over.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Patch, a Jack Russell Terrier
Seventeen-month-old Patch is described as having a "super fun nature" and a lot of curiosity. He loves to play with his toys and would benefit from a home where people can spend lots of time with him while he settles. Patch could live with other dogs who are a good match for his playfulness. The shelter believes he would be best suited to live with people aged 14 and over as he was very shy when he first arrived into their care.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary