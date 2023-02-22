3 . Jingles, a beagle cross Jack Russell Terrier

Jingles has been in foster care for several months following the pregnancy and birth of her beautiful puppies. The seven-year-old is now ready for her forever home. The shelter said they have no details of her history, but she has been "wonderfully friendly, very affectionate and loves to snuggle on the sofa". Jingles mixed well with dogs prior to her puppies, but has been uncomfortable since. The shelter is currently searching for a pet-free home with children aged 15 and over.

Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary