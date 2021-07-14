Sheffield pub shuts for 10 days following positive Covid test among staff just before Freedom Day
A Sheffield neighbourhood pub will be shut for the next 10 days after staff tested positive for Covid.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 10:14 am
The White Lion in Heeley announced yesterday (July 13) it would close its doors until the 22nd to conduct a deep clean.
“Unfortunately a proportion of our staff have contracted Covid,” the pub’s team wrote on it’s Facebook page.
“We have been compliance heavy so it just shows that its definitely out there and an ongoing concern for all, please keep safe.
“See you on the 22nd July.”
LATEST: Sheffield's Leadmill explains what it will be doing to keep people safe as city's nightclubs set out reopening plans
CRIME: South Yorkshire Police officer leads probe into 'utterly vile' racist tweets aimed at England stars
Read More
Read MoreRSPCA investigation launched after video of woman hitting dog in Sheffield spark...