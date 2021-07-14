The White Lion in Heeley announced yesterday (July 13) it would close its doors until the 22nd to conduct a deep clean.

“Unfortunately a proportion of our staff have contracted Covid,” the pub’s team wrote on it’s Facebook page.

“We have been compliance heavy so it just shows that its definitely out there and an ongoing concern for all, please keep safe.

The White Lion pub on London Road, Heeley.