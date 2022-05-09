A visit to Sheffield City Boxing Club by South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and Police and Crime Commission on May 6.

Punch Through It, a project by Sheffield City Boxing Club, has been funded by South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Through boxing training, it aims to help young people raise their self-esteem and learn new skills and educate young people on the benefits of being fit and healthy.

The gym, which is based in Sharrow, was recently visited by representatives of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) and PCC Alan Billings, who observed a boxing session with Acres Hill Primary School.

Graham Jones, Head of the VRU, said: “Sport plays an important role in bringing communities together, supporting young people in developing new skills and helping them to learn about the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.

“As the Violence Reduction Unit, this is something that we are always keen to build on and support, and I enjoyed visiting Sheffield City Boxing Club to see the work that they are carrying out with local schools.”

PCC Mr Billings said: “Sport gives young people good adult role models, teaching self-control and discipline, and helping them to gain confidence and learn to respect others.

“It was a pleasure to visit Sheffield City Boxing Club to see the Punch Through It programme in action, after I supported the initiative with grant funding.