Man in court after armed robbery gun attack on South Yorkshire convenience store

Steven Waters, 38, of Beauchamp Road, has been charged with attempted robbery, having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and the production of cannabis following a raid on the Costcutter store in, Church Street, Wath upon Dearne. on May 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The charge comes after it was reported that on 1 May at around 9:55pm, a man entered the supermarket armed with a suspected handgun and made demands for money.

"The man left empty-handed a short time later.

"No one was injured.”

Waters appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 June.