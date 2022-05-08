Man in court after armed robbery gun attack on South Yorkshire convenience store

A man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery at a South Yorkshire convenience store.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 5:29 pm

Steven Waters, 38, of Beauchamp Road, has been charged with attempted robbery, having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and the production of cannabis following a raid on the Costcutter store in, Church Street, Wath upon Dearne. on May 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The charge comes after it was reported that on 1 May at around 9:55pm, a man entered the supermarket armed with a suspected handgun and made demands for money.

"The man left empty-handed a short time later.

"No one was injured.”

Waters appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 June.

Anyone with information about crime in South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.