Oasis Academy Watermead in Shirecliffe has received National Online Safety Certified School Accreditation for its whole school community approach to protecting children in the online world.

The school has successfully completed a comprehensive online safety training programme demonstrating its commitment to keeping children and young people safe online.

The academy is an Ofsted graded ‘Outstanding’ school.

Oasis Academy Watermead in Sheffield has been recognised for its commitment to keeping pupils safe online (Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

National Online Safety is a multi-award-winning digital training provider with extensive resources in online safety, developed in line with the Department of Education’s statutory requirements.

Its accredited courses and educational resources support UK schools in educating the whole school community in online safety – including all senior leaders, teachers, all school staff and parents – on how to make the internet a safer place for children.

James Southworth, Co-Founder of National Online Safety, said; “Congratulations to everyone at Oasis Academy Watermead on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School.

“By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.

“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online threats and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material.

“We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and react in the best way possible to any problems.”