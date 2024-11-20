Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some homes in Sheffield have been left without electricity for more than 24 hours, as work continues to restore power.

The Star reported how large swathes of the city were hit by outages yesterday, Tuesday, November 19.

While power appears to have been restored to the majority of properties affected, there are still a number without electricity in Heeley, according to Northern Powergrid’s Power Cuts Map.

The map was still showing nine power cuts on and around Myrtle Road in the S2 postcode area as of 10.30am today, Wednesday, November 20.

According to the map, those power cuts were first reported at 5.44am on Tuesday, and the latest update at 7.50pm that evening states: “Our team have identified what’s caused the power cut and are working to get your power back on.”

There is no estimated time given for when power will be restored.

Northern Powergrid said yesterday that 125 customers had been left without power following an underground cable fault in the Heeley area.

It’s understood that power was restored to most households that afternoon.

Northern Powergrid provided a hot food van, serving free food and refreshments, to those affected.

It said vulnerable customers requiring additional support could call its dedicated Powergrid Care team on 0800 169 2996.

What compensation are you entitled to if there is a power cut?

Ofgem’s website states that customers who are left without power for 12 hours or more may be entitled to compensation.

In normal weather, where there is a power cut affecting fewer than 5,000 homes, anyone who is cut off for 12 hours or more can claim £95 as a domestic customer or £180 as a non-domestic customer, plus a further £40 for each additional 12 hours they are left without electricity.

In severe weather, customers are entitled to £85 if their power is out for 24 hours, plus an extra £40 for every six hours after that, up to a maximum of £2,000.

A yellow warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, was in place yesterday when the power cuts were first reported.