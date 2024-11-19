Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has been hit by dozens of power cuts today, with large parts of the city left without electricity since the early morning.

Northern Powergrid’s map of outages was showing at least 30 separate power cuts around Sheffield as of 12.30pm today, Tuesday, November 19.

They were largely concentrated in three separate clusters: one in the S10/S11 postcode area, between Endcliffe Park and Sheffield Botanical Gardens; another in the Highfield area, around London Road and Bramall Lane; and a third in Heeley, on and around Myrtle Road.

Dozens of power cuts have been reported in Sheffield today, Tuesday, November 19. This map shows the situation as of 11am. Pic: Northern Powergrid Power Cuts Map | Northern Powergrid Power Cuts Map

There was also an isolated power cuts showing in the Manor area, but power appeared to have been restored following earlier outages in Castlegate, Hillsborough, and Stocksbridge.

The power cuts in Endcliffe were reported at 5.14am, according to Northern Powergrid’s map; those in Heeley were reported at 5.44am; and those in Highfield were reported at 7.18am.

For all three areas, the map stated at 12.30pm that an engineer was on site and restoration was ‘in progress’.

The estimated restoration time for Endcliffe was showing as 3pm, and for Highfield and Heeley it was showing as 4pm.

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said shortly after 2pm today: “At 5.44am this morning (Tuesday 19 November) we were made aware of an underground cable fault in the Heeley area of Sheffield.

“Currently 125 customers are without power while our teams work to locate and repair the underground cable.

“To support customers, a hot food van is deployed in the local community, providing food and refreshments to those impacted by the power cut.

“We currently estimate that power will be restored by 14:15pm today and we thank customers for their patience.

“Vulnerable customers who require additional support can call our dedicated Powergrid Care team on 0800 169 2996.”