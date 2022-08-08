Layla, a black whippet crossbreed, aged approximately four years old, has been in the care of RSPCA Sheffield since 2020 after a welfare investigation by RSPCA inspectors.

Heartbreakingly, Layla had been in care for over 950 days, spending almost 250 of them days actively searching for a new home and a loving family to take her on.

A really ‘clever girl’, Layla can find scents on command, knows tricks of all varieties, can do basic agility, and is well into being muzzle-trained to help keep her safe in scary situations.

Layla is believed to be the 'loneliest dog in Yorkshire' having spent over two and a half years in RSPCA care.

Due to being part of a welfare investigation, the RSPCA had to find a very specific home for Layla. Sadly, due to her horrible past, Layla carries around lots of demons which makes many things she does in life scary, and her behaviour came from a place of fear and lack of trust.

However, despite being dubbed ‘Loneliest dog in Yorkshire’, Layla was described as ‘lovely’, ‘funny’, ‘cuddly’ and ‘loyal’.

On Layla, an RSPCA spokesperson said: “Once she trusts you our girl will love you with every inch of her.

“She loves hard and unconditionally - we just need to find that special someone that is happy to work with Layla to get to that point.

"We know it may seem a lot to ask but we just really need that one special person that can see all she can be, and is happy to support her while getting there- it's the very least she deserves after what she has been through."

Finally, after nearly three years in care, Layla has found a new home and loving family to take her on after being reserved for adoption.

Layla will now be leaving the RSPCA shortly to begin her new life and her new adventures after years of searching for love and trust.