On Sunday, September 12, the Walkley and Hillsborough team will be completing 40 laps of a 500m racetrack pushing a 1960s police car, lent to the team by the National Emergency Services Museum.

In an ultimate show of team work, they will be taking it in turn to push the vehicle around Owlerton Stadium on Penistone Road all in aid of local charities with the aim of raising £1,000.

Two thirds of the money will be donated to the Bears of Sheffield and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, with the rest going to the National Emergency Services Museum.

Sergeant Simon Kirkham said: “We, like everyone, have noticed the fantastic bears all over the city – we’re pretty fond of them and made an agreement to give a little bit back to the charity they represent!

“The Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity is close to everyone’s hearts and a really vital service to the communities of South Yorkshire.

“Lots of the team have personal experience of what a fantastic job the hospital does.

“We’re fully prepared to be in agony on the day and afterwards but it’s all for an amazing cause… and at least it’s a flat course!”

The 10-strong team is made up of officers and PCSOs from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Team.