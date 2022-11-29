3. Oatmeal

Breed: Domestic Shorthair Crossbreed Colour: Grey Tortie Age: Approximately 3 years Oatmeal came into RSPCA care after she couldn’t stay in her home due to not getting along with other cats. Oatmeal is a real character, who loves to be around people all the time, but her relationships are very much on her terms, and if she isn't fully comfortable she will happily let you know, this can be with a grumble, hiss or cheeky swipe. Oatmeal really just needs an understanding new home where she can relax and begin to enjoy life again with no extra pressures. The RSPCA think she would ideally be suited to live with a quiet adult family that has no other pets and has some cat experience. This poor lady has had her whole world turned upside down and just needs somewhere to call home. Could that be with you?

Photo: RSPCA