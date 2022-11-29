There are seven dogs and cats from the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA looking for their forever home this winter.
All animals looking for a new home have special requirements individual to each pet, and information on this can be found on the RSPCA website here. Here are the furry friends that could make the perfect addition to your family this Christmas.
1. Pandora
Breed: Domestic Shorthair Crossbreed
Colour: Black
Age: 6-12 months Meet Pandora, who unfortunately due to a change in her previous owners circumstances meant she could no longer stay. From the moment she set paws on the cattery she has been a total sweetheart but can be a little sassy at times. Pandora is a real chatterbox and will happily tell you off if you're late with dinner, or if she wants something, usually attention or catnip (this is her favourite thing). Once she has had her playtime, she does enjoy a more quiet and relaxed time with her carers.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Nova
Breed: Lurcher
Colour: Brindle
Age: Approximately 4 years Nova came to the RSPCA after sadly she began fighting with the new resident dog at her previous home. Nova is looking for a home with very patient and understanding owners. She has things that she needs support with and will need people who care enough to support her with this potentially for the rest of her life. Once she is your friend Nova is there to stay, she turns into such a playful pup, with just the right amount of sweetness. However this girl can struggle with strangers and people she doesn't know especially if they intrude her space with no respect for her boundaries. She needs people who are kind and can support her in these situations to help her feel safe and secure.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Oatmeal
Breed: Domestic Shorthair Crossbreed
Colour: Grey Tortie
Age: Approximately 3 years Oatmeal came into RSPCA care after she couldn’t stay in her home due to not getting along with other cats. Oatmeal is a real character, who loves to be around people all the time, but her relationships are very much on her terms, and if she isn't fully comfortable she will happily let you know, this can be with a grumble, hiss or cheeky swipe. Oatmeal really just needs an understanding new home where she can relax and begin to enjoy life again with no extra pressures. The RSPCA think she would ideally be suited to live with a quiet adult family that has no other pets and has some cat experience. This poor lady has had her whole world turned upside down and just needs somewhere to call home. Could that be with you?
Photo: RSPCA
4. Pitta
Breed: Domestic Shorthair Crossbreed
Colour: White and Black
Age: Approximately 4 years Pitta came into RSPCA care with her 6 little kittens and has been raising her little ones amazingly for the past weeks but is now ready to find her forever home. Upon entry, she found cattery life a little stressful but fast forward a couple of days and some extra TLC she soon settled into a routine. Sadly despite settling into cattery life, Pitta is still a very independent lady, who lives life on her terms. The RSPCA would describe Pitta as a spritely lady who is active and loves to be into everything! She is very chatty and enjoys the company of her people. Pitta takes time to adjust to change, and can find new people, noises or spaces extremely overwhelming, so is looking for a home where she can settle in with no expectations or pressure.
Photo: RSPCA