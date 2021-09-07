Sheffield park with immaculately maintained greens hosts annual crown green bowling championships

On September 6, the British Parks Individual Veterans Merit Championships took place on the greens of Hollinsend Park Bowling Club, in Gleadless, Sheffield.

The event, which started at 10 am and lasted until 5:55 pm, saw 32 bowlers from around the country play in the final, with a cheque plus a handsome trophy for the winner.

The Final was between Mark Regan from Halifax and Mark Melvin from the North Staffordshire Bowling Association, with the former winning the contest 21 to 13.

British Parks Individual Vets Merit winner Mark Regan receiving his trophy. Picture: Trevor Curtis

The president of the British Parks Crown Green Bowling Association presented the trophy to the winner, who made a short speech of thanks for the award and the organisation of the day.

Trevor Curtis, interim chairman, Hollinsend Park Bowling Club, said: “It was very warm sunny weather, perfect green conditions for bowling, which proceeded on a knockout basis.”

“We were delighted to have the chance to show off our two expertly manicured greens and to see at first hand the players' skills. It was a real honour to host one of the most prestigious crown green bowling events.

“There was a good crowd, good cheap refreshments prepared and sold by us, and the organisation was good. It was a very good experience for us and will hopefully help us host future events.”

Bowling Action: Measure taking place to determine which bowl is closer to the jack. Picture: Trevor Curtis

British Parks Crown Green Bowling Association organise annual crown green bowls competitions all over the country in areas where crown green bowling rather than flat green or garden bowls is played.

The events range from senior county championships and veterans competitions to junior events.

Four of the contestants at the Individual Veterans Merit event came from South Yorkshire, and the greens of Hollinsend Park were selected due to the club being respected in South Yorkshire for its two immaculately maintained greens and its organisational skills.

Hollinsend Park Bowling Club was founded in 1932, and its members are largely drawn from the south of Sheffield.

It is a private club based on council land and charges membership subscriptions.