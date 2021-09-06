Meet the Sheffield volunteer who had vital role in city sculpture trail

When Shauna Mosley accepted a secondment from her job to become the Volunteer Coordinator at The Children’s Hospital Charity in March 2020, the Bears of Sheffield was still top-secret.

Shauna was a Retail Manager in Sheffield and took part in a Golden Jubilee Secondment as part of the John Lewis Partnership’s volunteering programme, which sees staff give practical assistance to help charities grow.

The 29-year-old from Walkley recalls: “The Community Liaison Co-ordinator at our store, Debbie Bennett, said we have this opportunity and I jumped at the chance. I love meeting people, it’s what I enjoy doing, and it just seemed like a natural fit.”

She would have to wait more than a year to start the role, with the Bears of Sheffield delayed during to COVID-19, but Shauna has set about getting her bearings ever since.

The distinctive animals have gone onto capture hearts and inspire imaginations from Sheffield and further afield, showcasing the vision, creativity, and generosity of the community.

As well as managing and re-engaging The Children’s Hospital Charity’s helpers after 18 months of cancelled events, Shauna has worked with 80 volunteers to help provide more than 685 hours or 18 working weeks’ worth of help for the Bears of Sheffield.

From putting together fundraising packs and bucket collections to moving, photographing, cleaning, and maintaining the Bears this summer, volunteers have played a crucial role in ensuring the project’s success.

Their tireless efforts have also helped fundraise as much as possible to support the charity appeal to build a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Shauna added: “It’s just been brilliant; I remember the buzz and excitement from the Herd of Sheffield, and it’s been amazing to be part of the Bears. Everyone says, ‘I’ve seen your Bears’ when I run into them, and I’ve visited parts of Sheffield I’d not seen since my school days on the trail.

“It has also come at a time when I was sadly going through the closure of the John Lewis store. It’s given me a positive purpose and a distraction when I’ve probably never needed it more. I’ve honestly enjoyed every moment.

“It’s also been amazing to meet and spend time with The Children’s Hospital Charity’s team. Even working remotely, I felt we gelled straight away, and everyone was so welcoming with me.

“They helped me learn my role quickly, and for such a small team, their workload and what they achieve is incredible. I will definitely be leaving part of my heart here.”

Cheryl Davidson, project manager for the Bears of Sheffield, said: “I cannot thank Shauna enough for all her hard work and dedication. From day one, Shauna showed massive amounts of enthusiasm which continued even through the postponement of Bears.