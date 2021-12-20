From the closure of major high street stores such as Debenhams and John Lewis to brand new restaurants and shops, here are 7 ways Sheffield has changed as the year comes to a close.
Undefined: readMore
1. John Lewis store closed
The John Lewis store in Barkers Pool closed down permanently in August after the decision was reportedly taken at the start of the third national lockdown.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. New Danish shop opened at Meadowhall
Danish design store Flying Tiger Copenhagen recently opened up at Meadowhall Shopping centre on December 2 and sells a range of quirky things – from party items and homeware to toys and Christmas decorations.
Photo: Meadowhall
3. Debenhams stores closed
Debenhams on The Moor and closed for the final time in April 2021 after landing in administration for the second time in a year. The store at Meadowhall has also closed.
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Gloryholes' Golf replaces empty Bonmarche
GloryHoles Golf, the city's ‘newest and raunchiest’ entertainment venue and bar, has recently occupied the former Bonmarche store, which closed earlier this year. The 20,000 square foot venue on High Street boasts the biggest bar the group has set up to date and features retro arcade games, big gaming screens, pool tables, beer pong, air hockey and plenty of seating.
Photo: Scott Merrylees