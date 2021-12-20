4. Gloryholes' Golf replaces empty Bonmarche

GloryHoles Golf, the city's ‘newest and raunchiest’ entertainment venue and bar, has recently occupied the former Bonmarche store, which closed earlier this year. The 20,000 square foot venue on High Street boasts the biggest bar the group has set up to date and features retro arcade games, big gaming screens, pool tables, beer pong, air hockey and plenty of seating.

Photo: Scott Merrylees