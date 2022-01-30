Three lucky neighbours within the S12 postcode in Charnock each scooped £30,000 today, Sunday, January 30, while a fourth claimed £60,000 after playing with two tickets.

After being presented with his cheque for £30,000, Andrew Lucas said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic. You never really think of winning big. I’ve never won anything in my life!

“It’s massive, it really is. I can’t explain how much it has come at the right time.”

People's Postcode Lottery winner Andrew Lucas, one of four neighbours in Sheffield's S12 postcode district to share £150,000, is presented with his cheque for £30,000 by Judie McCourt (pic: Darren Casey / PPL)

The 59-year-old told how the cash would fund some home improvements and a long-awaited family holiday.

“We were going to get some new windows so that’s definitely going to happen,” he said.

"We’ve not had a decent holiday for the last three years because of Covid, so Ibiza here we come! I can’t wait.

People's Postcode Lottery winner Andrew Lucas, one of four neighbours in Sheffield's S12 postcode district to share £150,000, plans to spend some of his winnings on a family holiday to Ibiza (pic: Darren Casey / PPL)

“We love Ibiza, we go quite a lot but obviously with restrictions we’ve not been able to go. I can’t wait to get on that plane.”

Andrew is also planning to splash out on gifts for his daughters, saying: “One daughter is into trainers, so she’ll want a new pair. She must have 300 pairs already! The other one is quite practical; she’ll want something for her house. It’s not a problem, I don’t mind treating them.”

Asked what he would do to celebrate the good news, Andrew joked: “Because I’ve just finished the night shift, I’ll be off to bed! I’ll certainly celebrate later, I’ll have a tipple or two.”

The other winners opted to remain anonymous but Andrew said he was pleased to hear they had also struck lucky and suggested that between them they could help make the street party planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extra special.

“The neighbours are really nice people and I’m happy for them. Everybody knows each other, we’ve all been planning a street party for the Queen’s celebrations so I’m sure we’ll chip a few pound in and make it look a bit more special this year,” he said.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a lovely surprise for our Sheffield winners today, I’m sure they are all over the moon.