These are the biggest winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery this year from across Sheffield, Barnsley Doncaster and Rotherham, and how they spent the huge windfall.

Neighbours on one street shared a life-changing £270,000 and the plans for splashing the cash included a new home, a cruise, a big birthday bash in Las Vegas.

Other people had more modest plans for how to use the cash, with one winner describing how she planned to spend some of her £30,000 getting her hallway and kitchen wallpapered.

As well as bringing joy to the many winners, the lottery continues to support numerous good causes, for which it has now raised more than £800 million over the years.

1. Armthorpe DN3 3UF - £180,000 November 25, 2021 - Six players each won £30,000. Winners included Gary Wilkinson and his partner Lorraine (pictured) and Chris Whiting and his partner Rachel. Gary and Lorraine said some of the winnings would go towards a trip to see Lorraine’s mum in Cyprus, while Chris said his two daughters would each get £1,000 for Christmas Photo: MARKFLYNN Photo Sales

2. Dodworth S75 3TL - £30,000 November 2, 2021 - One player won £30,000. They opted to remain anonymous Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Doncaster DN5 8PB - £180,000 October 3, 2021 - Six players won £30,000 each. One of the winners, Marcus Wren, said that he would use some of his winnings to celebrate his next birthday in Las Vegas. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Doncaster DN4 0BP - £30,000 September 5, 2021 - One player, Sean, won £30,000, having already won £1,000 previously in the lottery. He said he’d use his latest winnings to treat his daughters and take a cruise. He was congratulated by People's Postcode Lottery Presenter Matt Johnson. Photo: People's Postcode Lottery Photo Sales