Tami Majeed, from Burngreave, is the founder of Azmah Global, a start up which was launched earlier this month.

As a marketing agency that links brands to multicultural influencers across a range of platforms, it acts as a stepping stone to help brands diversify.

Tami said: “Azmah Global provides an influencer database for brands to enable their advertising to represent and attract any cultures and communities.

“It has been a popular topic in the past year or two, with top magazines and media outlets listing the top BAME influencers.

“The issue brands are now facing in becoming more inclusive, is how to find these people. We want to enable this as a new global influencer agency, focused on BAME influencers.

“Together, we can help brands become more inclusive, and more equal in their media representation.”

Tami, who is a teacher by profession, realised that influencers on Instagram doing a ‘brilliant job’ were going unnoticed, despite them having higher engagement on their posts.

She told how people do want to see diversity, despite the initial backlash it may receive – an example being last year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas advert.

There is research to suggest that brands can increase sales if they show diversity.

Tami is passionate about equality and sought to create something that would ‘ring a bell with people’.

She said: “The aim is to create greater diversity in marketing brands, and inclusivity - to reach all markets and equality in branding that isn't really there.

“We want to provide multicultural influencers with the same opportunities that are not really available at the moment.

“If a company wants to do well and they don't have the links or experience, the website helps market appropriately.”

Azmah Global is growing organically, which Tami is ‘very proud of’.

As a Pakistani Muslim single mother of two young children, setting up her own business has been considered a ‘breakthrough’ where cultural propriety is concerned.

Tami added: “It means that I, my children, and so many others will feel included and represented in advertising which is often seen as an ideal aesthetic.”