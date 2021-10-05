Horror as mum dies on school run in Sheffield suburb

A Sheffield community is in shock this morning following the death of a mum on the school run in a city suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:24 am

The woman, who has not yet been named, was involved in a collision close to Phillimore Community School, Darnall, at around 3pm yesterday.

Residents claim the pedestrian was struck by a car which careered into her path after a collision with another car at the crossroads between Eleanor Street, Fitzmaurice Road, Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road.

The Darnall community is in shock today following a collision close to a school

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.

