Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield, who leads Know the Line campaign in the city, addressed the pressing issue in the House of Commons on Monday, stressing that these incidents occurred beyond clubs and bars.

This follows concerns that have been raised nationally about so-called injection spiking, where victims are directly injected with a needle rather than the drug being placed in their drink.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that three young women in Sheffield became the victims of injection spiking in two nightclubs over Halloween weekend.

There were also reports of injection spiking in Barnsley over the same weekend, as latest Government figures suggest around 200 injection spiking incidents have been reported across the country.

Mr Blomfield said: “I pressed the issue of drink spiking with the Minister after students at King Edward’s School shared their concerns in my annual community consultation, the Big Conversation.

"I’ve spoken to local businesses and partners in Sheffield's Know the Line campaign and it’s clear that it’s not just clubs and bars where this happens, but house parties and other places too.

“The shocking use of needles comes after years of drink spiking. Both are part of a wider problem of harassment and violence against women and girls – which must be stopped in every context, from the night time economy, to schools and workplaces.

"We need to challenge that part of male culture behind the problem, so that women and girls can live their lives free of fear.”

Know The Line - We Don't Tolerate Sexual Harassment' campaign was launched on May 17 to coincide with the fully reopening of hospitality sector in the city and is aimed at providing a safer environment for both the staff and the public alike.

Boycott on nightclubs was called

On October 27, thousands of students supported a call to boycott all Sheffield nightclubs to stand in solidarity against drink spiking incidents.

The boycott #SheffieldNightIn was part of a national campaign set up by a group of students in Edinburgh.

A group of students from University of Sheffield have also launched a campaign called 'Claim Back West Street' amid increasing reports of drink spiking in the city.

South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit has also pledged to help put a stop to all forms of violence, including injection spiking.

They are now working with Community Safety Partners in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to discuss financial support to purchase spiking prevention kits' to provide to relevant venues.

At the same time, the unit will work with South Yorkshire Evening and Night Time Economy Group to raise awareness around the dangers of spiking.

The group consists of representatives from South Yorkshire Police, licencing officers from the four local authorities, public health officers and city centre managers.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Spiking drinks is a horrible practice and we must do everything we can to raise awareness of its possibility and the potential dangers it poses.