Plans for a travellers site in Beighton have been addressed in a letter to local residents from Clive Betts, the area’s MP.

Sheffield MP Clive Betts has written to city residents about the possibility of a new traveller site in the city

The proposal is to use land off Eckington Way for a third gypsy and traveller site in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Council’s website says that the city’s gypsy and traveller population is around 340 people in 100 households, who live on long-term sites in Halfway and Lodge Moor, plus in permanent housing. Neither sites can be extended – Redmires is green belt and Halfway is designated for light industry.

An assessment made in 2019 identified a need for 50 new pitches by 2034, including spaces for new age travellers and travelling showpeople.

Some concerns have been raised by Beighton residents who highlight highlighted the issue of congestion, which they say is already a problem in the area, as well as health and safety, concerns, air and noise pollution, and the fact that the proposed site is in a green belt area.

An online petition calling for the plans be scrapped currently has over 2,500 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter to residents, Mr Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, explained the nature of the plans, how they came about and what can be done to ensure views are heard.

He wrote that the proposals are council business and he is not directly involved. He said the Sheffield Plan is a first draft, written by a group made up of councillors from all three main political parties.

He made it clear that all three parties had to agree and sign off on the proposals and, at a Full Council meeting on December 14 last year, all councillors voted in favour of the plan.

Mr Betts said on December 14 councillors could propose amendments. He said none were made by Beighton councillors and all of them voted for the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Simply put, no councillor can say they didn’t know about the local plan, or how it affected their area.”

He said that at the moment the plan is still in its draft and public consultation stage, and once the final draft is approved it goes to a Planning Inspectorate, which involves a public inquiry where local people can put forward their views in writing or in person.

He addressed the issue of traffic in the area, which has been raised by locals as the proposed site is near to Crystal Peaks shopping centre and recent developments including a Wetherspoons and a Burger King, making congestion a problem already.

He said: “There should be no new development sites agreed in the South East of Sheffield, specifically in the Beighton and Mosborough areas, until proposals are put forward to deal with the traffic, and local communities consulted about them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he said that this will not stop developments already in the pipeline.