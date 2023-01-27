Sheffield Council is raising Gypsy and traveller pitch fees by seven per cent

Sheffield Council is raising fees for its Gypsy and traveller sites by seven per cent in the upcoming budget.

This is an increase of £7.11, making the new total £108.66 per week to pitch at the council’s Longacre and Redmires sites from April 17.

The council expects the increase to bring in an extra £11,461.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fees for the two sites – which have 31 plots in total – go towards day-to-day management including drainage, electric hook-up points, electricity and water supply, and bathroom and shower facilities.

Sheffield Council is raising fees for its Gypsy and traveller sites by seven per cent in the upcoming budget.

This year’s increase is 2.1 per cent higher than last year due to inflation but it is still lower than the retail price index (RPI).

Residents must sign a document to say they understand the letter notifying them of the increase but the council said there is a risk residents will disagree with the increase, which will delay the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said staff would hand deliver the letters and answer any questions but it last formally consulted on Gypsy and traveller fee increases in 2012.

Those unable to afford the rise can get housing benefit or Universal Credit support if eligible.

Sheffield’s new Gypsy and traveller site

The council said the city’s Gypsy and traveller population was around 340 people in 100 households, who live on long-term sites as well as permanent housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An assessment made in 2019 identified a need for 50 additional pitches in Sheffield by 2034, including spaces for new age travellers and travelling showpeople.

A new site was therefore planned on land off Eckington Way in Beighton in the draft Sheffield Plan but thousands of people have objected.

Opponents to the proposal – who include the ward’s three Liberal Democrat councillors and Clive Betts, Sheffield South East Labour MP – argue the site is too near congested roads around Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

Neither of the two current sites can be extended – Redmires is on the green belt and Longacre is designated for light industry developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrats accused Labour of pushing the site out of Labour-controlled wards and “forcing” it onto the community with poor consultation.

But Labour politicians said these claims were “completely wrong” and the Liberal Democrats were given prior opportunities to object.