Sheffield man embarks on 5,000km cycle for charity despite being told he would never cycle again

Sheffield local, Andy Cribb aged 58, is cycling over 5,000 kilometres this July in the hope of raising vital funds for homelessness charity, Oasis Community Housing – just four years after being told he would never cycle again.

The challenge will see him travel 5,300km along the planned route climbing up some of Britain’s greatest and steepest gradients, including the Guinness World Records’ world’s steepest hill climb - Ffordd Penllech in Wales pitched at a 40 per cent gradient.

Explaining what inspired him to do the challenge, Andy said: “I had a serious accident four years ago, after being knocked off my bike at high speed. I was told I would never be able to cycle again, but thanks to medical support, I have built my fitness back up.

“I love a challenge, and this one is the toughest I’ve done. It’s not just the distance; it’s the cumulative effect of the draining hill climbs each day.

“I also wanted to do something positive after the murder of Sarah Everard. Oasis Community Housing has a long track record of supporting the most vulnerable women in our communities, and so raising funds for them seems to be a fitting tribute to Sarah and her family.”

Andy, who has been out training come rain or shine, added: “I hope the sponsorship I’m raising will make a small improvement to the lives of those for whom Oasis Community Housing care for.”

The 100 Climbs Challenge was made famous by cycling enthusiastic Simon Warren’s 2010 book, where he charted the 100 greatest cycling climbs in Britain.

Since then, cyclists around the world have taken on the gruelling challenge, and Andy is determined to complete it within just 31 days.

All the money Andy manages to raise will go towards Oasis Community Housing’s work in supporting almost 2,000 vulnerable people across the North East and South London, which includes drop-ins, supported accommodation for care leavers and other young people and support groups for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

So far, the 58-year-old has raised over £8,000 out of his target of £10,000.

David Smith, chief executive of Oasis Community Housing, will be joining Andy for part of the challenge; David said: “As a non-cyclist, my hope is just to be able to keep up with Andy.

"We’re so impressed by the size of the challenge that Andy is taking on and are convinced the support he is raising will make a huge difference to the people we exist to serve.

“It’s great to be able to support Andy, if even just for one day. Please join us in getting behind Andy by supporting his fundraiser.”

Oasis Community Housing is a UK Christian charity based in Gateshead that supports homelessness and women suffering from domestic violence.

To find out more about Andy’s challenge and support Oasis Community Housing local homelessness projects, please visit Andy’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-cribb1.