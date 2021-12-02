Sheffield man, 23, charged with possessing and sharing terrorist publications
A 23-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with eight offences under the terrorism act at a London court.
Ahmiri Ahmedi Azizi, of Mount Street, Sheffield, was charged at Westminster Magistrates Court today (December 2) with seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications and one count of possession of terrorist material.
The man has been remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on December 17.
The investigation was led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and supported by South Yorkshire Police.
Azizi was arrested by officers in Sheffield on November 25 with a warrant of further detention being granted on November 27.
The offences are formally charged as seven offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism 2006 (dissemination of terrorist publications) and one offence under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (possession of terrorist material).
It is an offence to distribute a terrorist publication with the intention of encouraging acts of terrorism.