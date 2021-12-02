Ahmiri Ahmedi Azizi, of Mount Street, Sheffield, was charged at Westminster Magistrates Court today (December 2) with seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications and one count of possession of terrorist material.

The man has been remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on December 17.

The investigation was led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and supported by South Yorkshire Police.

A Sheffield man has been charged under the terrorism act for disseminating terrorist material.

Azizi was arrested by officers in Sheffield on November 25 with a warrant of further detention being granted on November 27.