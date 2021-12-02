Cannabis factory found by South Yorkshire Police in former Chinese takeaway and restaurant in Swallownest

A cannabis factory has been found by South Yorkshire Police in a former Chinese restaurant and takeaway.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:09 pm
A cannabis factory was found in the former Golden Phoenix Chinese restaurant and takeaway in Swallownest

Police officers busted the drug den in the former Golden Phoenix restaurant and takeaway on Worksop Road, Swallownest, following reports of a burglary.

Read More

Read More
Nine of the largest Sheffield cannabis factories busted by police - and the valu...

Around 100 plants were found and later removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An investigation is under way to locate those behind the criminal enterprise.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.25pm on Monday, November 29 following reports of a burglary at Worksop Road, Swallownest.

“Officers found a cannabis cultivation set-up in an empty property, with around 100 cannabis plants.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 367 of November 29.