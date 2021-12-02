A cannabis factory was found in the former Golden Phoenix Chinese restaurant and takeaway in Swallownest

Police officers busted the drug den in the former Golden Phoenix restaurant and takeaway on Worksop Road, Swallownest, following reports of a burglary.

Around 100 plants were found and later removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is under way to locate those behind the criminal enterprise.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.25pm on Monday, November 29 following reports of a burglary at Worksop Road, Swallownest.

“Officers found a cannabis cultivation set-up in an empty property, with around 100 cannabis plants.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”