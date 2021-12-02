Cannabis factory found by South Yorkshire Police in former Chinese takeaway and restaurant in Swallownest
A cannabis factory has been found by South Yorkshire Police in a former Chinese restaurant and takeaway.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:09 pm
Police officers busted the drug den in the former Golden Phoenix restaurant and takeaway on Worksop Road, Swallownest, following reports of a burglary.
Read More
Read MoreNine of the largest Sheffield cannabis factories busted by police - and the valu...
Around 100 plants were found and later removed.
An investigation is under way to locate those behind the criminal enterprise.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.25pm on Monday, November 29 following reports of a burglary at Worksop Road, Swallownest.
“Officers found a cannabis cultivation set-up in an empty property, with around 100 cannabis plants.