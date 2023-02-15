Dozens of lucky Sheffielders have won millions in Lottery prizes over the years.

Last week saw 12 neighbours on Knutton Crescent celebrate winning £30,000 each plus a £5,000 holiday with the People’s Postcode Lottery. One lucky winner even doubled their cash prize after purchasing two tickets.

There could be another winner in Sheffield announced soon as The National Lottery urges players to check their tickets for the draw on February 11. A life-changing prize of £7.6m is still up for grabs for the lucky ticket holder with numbers 03, 05, 37, 46, 47, 57, and 50 as the bonus ball.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What wonderful news, one ticket-holder has won tonight's fantastic £7.6 million Lotto jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this jackpot prize.”

A number of Sheffield’s millionaires have come from the luck of the draw with two of the most notable being Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won a huge prize of £7.6 million in 2000.

Barbara sadly passed away in 2018 at age 77, but not before she and her husband were hailed as ‘Lotto Angels’ after they gave away over more than £5m of their winnings to charity, family and friends.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson also had a stroke of luck after she scooped up £5.4m with the National Lottery in 1996. She said she had only £3.60 in her bank account at the time of winning and the prize saw her swap her Stradbroke estate home for a luxury house in Mosborough.

The 60-year-old grandmother won the prize just weeks after she lost her brother Glyn to epilepsy and has gone on to support charities including Support Dogs to assist people like her brother. She has also enjoyed purchasing holiday homes, and set up a property company with her son Ryan.

Former Sheffield United player Terry Kennedy, 29, went viral after releasing a video of the moment he found out he won £1m in 2021. The footballer from Barnsley was due some good luck after he was forced to take early retirement in 2016 with a knee injury.

Since cashing in his winnings, Terry and his partner Kay Yoxall have travelled to countries across the globe to create a lifetime of memories.

Twelve lucky neighbours on Knutton Crescent recently celebrated winning over £450,000 between them with the People's Postcode Lottery. One winner, 75-year-old Jan Frost, shared she will treat her husband Mick to a new pigeon hut and hopes to go on holiday to Cyprus. She said: "It's like a dream, it only happens to other people and not us – we've never won owt like this."

Deana Sampson, from Sheffield, welcomed her cash prize of £5.4mil in 1996 after having less than £5 in her bank account. She said she has given away over £1mil to family, friends and charity and has more recently worked with the charity Support Dogs to help train disability assistance dogs to help others with physical needs. She said: "People always ask me if money brings happiness, but winning the lottery doesn't. It's just a good feeling being able to pay the bills and live a lifestyle I only dreamed of before."

Ray and Barbara Wragg won a life-changing £7.6mil lottery prize in 2000 and hit national headlines after giving away more than £5mil of their winnings to charity. The couple also helped a group of 50 World War II veterans as they made a trip to Italy to honour fallen war heroes in 2003. Barbara sadly passed away in 2018 after a 57-year marriage. Ray said: "We were happy before our win and we were happy after."