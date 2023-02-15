Sheffield Lottery winners: The luckiest people in city who scooped huge prizes as £7.6m ticket is unclaimed
Dozens of lucky Sheffielders have won millions in Lottery prizes over the years.
Last week saw 12 neighbours on Knutton Crescent celebrate winning £30,000 each plus a £5,000 holiday with the People’s Postcode Lottery. One lucky winner even doubled their cash prize after purchasing two tickets.
There could be another winner in Sheffield announced soon as The National Lottery urges players to check their tickets for the draw on February 11. A life-changing prize of £7.6m is still up for grabs for the lucky ticket holder with numbers 03, 05, 37, 46, 47, 57, and 50 as the bonus ball.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What wonderful news, one ticket-holder has won tonight's fantastic £7.6 million Lotto jackpot.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this jackpot prize.”
A number of Sheffield’s millionaires have come from the luck of the draw with two of the most notable being Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won a huge prize of £7.6 million in 2000.
Barbara sadly passed away in 2018 at age 77, but not before she and her husband were hailed as ‘Lotto Angels’ after they gave away over more than £5m of their winnings to charity, family and friends.
Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson also had a stroke of luck after she scooped up £5.4m with the National Lottery in 1996. She said she had only £3.60 in her bank account at the time of winning and the prize saw her swap her Stradbroke estate home for a luxury house in Mosborough.
The 60-year-old grandmother won the prize just weeks after she lost her brother Glyn to epilepsy and has gone on to support charities including Support Dogs to assist people like her brother. She has also enjoyed purchasing holiday homes, and set up a property company with her son Ryan.
Former Sheffield United player Terry Kennedy, 29, went viral after releasing a video of the moment he found out he won £1m in 2021. The footballer from Barnsley was due some good luck after he was forced to take early retirement in 2016 with a knee injury.
Since cashing in his winnings, Terry and his partner Kay Yoxall have travelled to countries across the globe to create a lifetime of memories.