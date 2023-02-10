A grandmother-of-10 and a chef are among 12 neighbours in Sheffield celebrating winning over £450,000 with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The lottery winners on Knutton Crescent, Parson Cross each landed a £30,000 cash prize and a £5,000 holiday. However, one of the winners doubled their prize thanks to playing with two tickets.

The neighbours won when their postcode, S5 9NX, was announced on Monday, February 6.

The winners include:

- Jan Frost, a 75-year-old grandmother of 10 and retired factory worker, who is going to treat her husband Mick to a new pigeon hut.

- Jason Grant, a 45-year-old chef, who recently had major heart surgery and is going to let his three three children choose a holiday destination.

- Tracey Littlewood, a 58-year-old jewellery shop worker, who is planning a bucket list holiday to New York and the Caribbean for her 60th birthday.

Retired factory worker Jan Frost, 75, couldn’t believe her eyes when she was presented with two cheques totalling £35,000. Jan said: “Flipping heck! It’s like a dream, it only happens to other people and not us – we’ve never won owt like this.

“Not in a thousand years did I expect this, it doesn’t not seem real. I feel like I’m in a film.”

The grandmother of 10 said her husband Mick can reignite his hobby of pigeon racing using a portion of the winnings: “It means Mick can get his pigeon hut back. He’s missed his pigeons, he’s a pigeon racer,” she said.

Mick added: “I had pigeons since I was about 10 or 12-years-old up to about two years ago. I love looking after them and I’ve won a lot of races including a few races in France.”

Jan is now planning on taking a long-awaited holiday, she said: “We can go on holiday – I can’t wait! I like Cyprus – I was there years and years ago and I had a champagne breakfast, and it was absolutely beautiful.”

Local chef Jason Grant, 45, is another neighbour to pocket £35k in cash prizes. The win was made even sweeter after a period of ill health.

Jason’s wife Sarah said: “It’s almost a year to the day that Jason had major heart surgery. He had two new heart valves replaced and a pacemaker fitted. He’s been furloughed and off work sick in the last three years, and I’ve been the only one working so it’s been really tough.”

Jason added: “I had to have more heart surgery in December but thankfully I’m doing a lot better.”

The couple said a holiday would definitely be on the cards, but the destination will be chosen by their three children. Sarah said: “I think we’ll probably let the kids pick where we go on holiday. The kids will desperately need a holiday after the last few years. I think it’ll be Disneyworld in Florida.”

Tracey Littlewood, 58, is now planning a dream holiday for her 60th birthday after scooping £35,000.

Tracey, who works in a local jeweller, said: “It’s a dream come true. I can’t believe this has happened to our street, I didn’t think it would happen to normal people.

“I’ve got a big birthday next year. I’m 59 on Friday and I’m 60 next year. So, we’ll go to New York for four days and then take a cruise up around the Caribbean.

“I’ve never had this amount of money and we both work hard and obviously we’ve had to save for what we’ve got. We don’t need to wait any longer and I can have my drive done. Along with a new driveway, we can also get a new kitchen put in and a new back garden.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted a Louis Vuitton purse and I think I might treat myself to one now.”

The other winners chose to remain anonymous.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to our 12 lucky winners from Sheffield! It was so lovely to surprise many of the winners and I loved hearing their holiday plans. I hope they all enjoy celebrating and have fun spending the winnings.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Everyday throughout the February draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 and an additional £5,000 for every ticket they hold.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.

