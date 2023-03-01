Images sent to The Star yesterday (February 28) showed a number of caravans parked in the car park of Lidl , on Alison Crescent, just off Prince of Wales Road, Manor. One shopper stated there were around “12 or 15 vans in total”, which were causing havoc by blocking off bays with the addition of gas canisters and generators.

It was reported that they had arrived at the car park at around 2am that morning, however other shoppers stated that the camp had left the car park when they visited the discount grocery store later that evening. One person commented on The Star’s Facebook page that there were no caravans there when they made their way past the store at 6.30pm.