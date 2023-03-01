News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Lidl: Supermarket car park empty after travellers who set up illegal camp move on

A group of travellers have vacated the car park of a Lidl supermarket in Manor after setting up an illegal camp there yesterday.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
5 minutes ago

Images sent to The Star yesterday (February 28) showed a number of caravans parked in the car park of Lidl, on Alison Crescent, just off Prince of Wales Road, Manor. One shopper stated there were around “12 or 15 vans in total”, which were causing havoc by blocking off bays with the addition of gas canisters and generators.

It was reported that they had arrived at the car park at around 2am that morning, however other shoppers stated that the camp had left the car park when they visited the discount grocery store later that evening. One person commented on The Star’s Facebook page that there were no caravans there when they made their way past the store at 6.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were no caravans outside the shop this morning.

Most Popular
A number of caravans were pictured outside the store in the car park of Lidl, off Prince of Wales Road, yesterday. The caravans have now left.
A number of caravans were pictured outside the store in the car park of Lidl, off Prince of Wales Road, yesterday. The caravans have now left.
A number of caravans were pictured outside the store in the car park of Lidl, off Prince of Wales Road, yesterday. The caravans have now left.
Travellers were pictured on the car park of Lidl, just off of Prince of Wales Road, on February 28.
Travellers were pictured on the car park of Lidl, just off of Prince of Wales Road, on February 28.
Travellers were pictured on the car park of Lidl, just off of Prince of Wales Road, on February 28.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A number of caravans were causing havoc by blocking aisles in the car park outside Lidl, in Manor, yesterday. The car park is now back in order.
A number of caravans were causing havoc by blocking aisles in the car park outside Lidl, in Manor, yesterday. The car park is now back in order.
A number of caravans were causing havoc by blocking aisles in the car park outside Lidl, in Manor, yesterday. The car park is now back in order.
LidlSupermarketSheffieldFacebook