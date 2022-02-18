Storm Eunice Heathrow: Sheffield lecturer describes passengers 'being sick and hyperventilating' on Heathrow flight
A Sheffield lecturer has described the panicked moments aboard his flight today when his plane failed to land during Storm Eunice at Heathrow Airport.
Dozens of flights across the country were cancelled today while others have been rerouted as high high speed winds batter the nation.
Now, a lecturer from Sheffield has described the moment his plane failed to touch down at the London airport today, as passengers around him began ‘hyperventilating’ and being sick.
Dr Tim Craggs, a senior lecturer in Biophysics at the University of Sheffield and founder of Exciting Instruments Limited, flew from Manchester Airport to Heathrow this morning (February 18) for a connecting flight to San Francisco with two colleagues.
"Even as we left the airport I saw lots of flights were being cancelled,” said Tim. “We knew something was up.
"The flight started fine, but when we started our descent it was maybe the worst turbulence I’ve ever felt.
"You could really feel the mood in the cabin change. People were being ill and hyperventilating.
"The only one who seemed to enjoy it was an 18-month-old boy in his mother’s lap who was loving all the commotion.”
In fact, Tim’s touchdown would have been witnessed by tens of thousands of viewers today who have been tuned in to watch plane spotter Big Jet TV’s live stream of planes attempting to land at Heathrow.
"When we came in for the approach, just as we’re about to touch down, the plane lurches to the left.
"I’ve seen the livestream and it looks like one of the wheels made contact it felt like it could have been the wing.
"The pilot aborts the landing and steps on the gas and we take off again to make another go at it.
"There was a lot of tension in the cabin. It was scary for a lot of people. There was a lot of hyperventilating. In fairness, I was praying by this point as well.
"When we landed on the second go, the pilot said we were the first to land in 30 minutes. There was a fair bit of clapping.”
Dr Craggs and his two colleagues are now hoping their flight to San Francisco goes smoothly ahead of a talk they’re giving at the Biophysical Conference in the States tomorrow.