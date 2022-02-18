Dozens of flights across the country were cancelled today while others have been rerouted as high high speed winds batter the nation.

Now, a lecturer from Sheffield has described the moment his plane failed to touch down at the London airport today, as passengers around him began ‘hyperventilating’ and being sick.

Dr Tim Craggs, a senior lecturer in Biophysics at the University of Sheffield and founder of Exciting Instruments Limited, flew from Manchester Airport to Heathrow this morning (February 18) for a connecting flight to San Francisco with two colleagues.

Senior lecturer at University of Sheffield Dr Tim Cragg says passengers in his flight cabin began hyperventilating and being ill when his plane at Heathrow had to abort a landing.

"Even as we left the airport I saw lots of flights were being cancelled,” said Tim. “We knew something was up.

"The flight started fine, but when we started our descent it was maybe the worst turbulence I’ve ever felt.

"You could really feel the mood in the cabin change. People were being ill and hyperventilating.

Dr Tim Cragg and his two colleagues were trying to make a connecting flight to San Francisco to market their start up company Exciting Instruments to the Annual Biophysics Conference.

"The only one who seemed to enjoy it was an 18-month-old boy in his mother’s lap who was loving all the commotion.”

In fact, Tim’s touchdown would have been witnessed by tens of thousands of viewers today who have been tuned in to watch plane spotter Big Jet TV’s live stream of planes attempting to land at Heathrow.

"When we came in for the approach, just as we’re about to touch down, the plane lurches to the left.

"I’ve seen the livestream and it looks like one of the wheels made contact it felt like it could have been the wing.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled today as high winds batter the nation. A livestream by plane spotter Big Jets TV has shown hundreds of thousands viewers the difficulties of landing today. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"The pilot aborts the landing and steps on the gas and we take off again to make another go at it.

"There was a lot of tension in the cabin. It was scary for a lot of people. There was a lot of hyperventilating. In fairness, I was praying by this point as well.

"When we landed on the second go, the pilot said we were the first to land in 30 minutes. There was a fair bit of clapping.”