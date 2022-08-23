Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Olasiende, aged 32, runs anti-knife campaign ‘Keep Sheffield Stainless’ through his not-for-profit group Always An Alternative.

He raised his fears after boxing champion Tyson Fury revealed his cousin was stabbed to death last weekend.

Anthony Olaseinde, who runs anti-knife crime not-for-profit Always An Alternative in Sheffield. Picture: Simon Hulme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I think the first thing we need to do is allow people to understand the severity of knife crime. It is really bad right now and just because it's been going on for so long now and people have become so used to it, it is still awful.

“We need to get the true statistics from the police and the NHS to create a true and honest picture of what knife crime is like in the UK.”

Knife crime hits the headlines again after the cousin of Tyson Fury, Rico Burton, 31, was stabbed to death in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday.

Rico, along with a 17-year-old boy who is still in hospital, suffered stab wounds whilst enjoying a night out with friends.

Fury has taken to social media to spread awareness of the growing problem of knife crime as well as demanding stricter punishments for perpetrators.

Describing knife crime as a “pandemic”, the 34-year-old now retired boxer said: “You don’t know how bad it is until it's one of your own!

“This is becoming ridiculous - idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

MORE: The permanent knife amnesty bins located in Sheffield communities following spate of stabbings

In Sheffield, Mr Olasiende’s campaign is aimed tackling the issue.

The activist said that Tyson Fury’s social media post will be ‘beneficial to spreading awareness’ and will hopefully ‘open peoples’ eyes’.

“You know it will spread far and wide, he is a public person and has a very big fan base so him spreading awareness is a very good thing,” Mr Olasiende said.

“From then, people will want to make a difference, so they will share it more online, they will get more involved with campaigns and I think awareness will be spread across schools.

“I think that the government will then actually see how bad it is and hopefully set up positive safeguarding systems to make the situation better.”

Mr Olasiende has been placing secure weapons bins in Sheffield communities for the past five years.