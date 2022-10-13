Sheffield cats and dogs for adoption: 7 animals seeking new homes through Sheffield Council Kennels
These cats and dogs are all looking for a new home and have been put up for adoption through Sheffield Council Kennels.
Some are in need of a new place to live after their owners sadly died, while others have sadly been abandoned and were found roaming the streets. Staff at Sheffield Council Kennels are experienced at matching unwanted dogs and cats with new owners, and they want to hear from anyone who thinks they could take in one of these pets. If you are looking to adopt, staff at the kennels will listen to your preferences and suggest the sort of pet that would suit you best, and if they have suitable cats or dogs they will arrange for you to see them.
All stray dogs in the city are the responsibility of Sheffield Council and anyone who finds a stray dog must inform Sheffield Council Kennels. If your dog is impounded as a stray, you must pay £65 to reclaim it within the first two days and an extra £15 per day after that, plus the cost of any veterinary treatment required. If the dog is not reclaimed after seven days, it becomes the council’s property and may be available for adoption.
For more about Sheffield Council Kennels, including to report your dog missing or ask about pets for adoption, you can call 07817 497 995 or visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/lost-found-dogs.