These cats and dogs are all up for adoption through Sheffield Council Kennels

Sheffield cats and dogs for adoption: 7 animals seeking new homes through Sheffield Council Kennels

These cats and dogs are all looking for a new home and have been put up for adoption through Sheffield Council Kennels.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

Some are in need of a new place to live after their owners sadly died, while others have sadly been abandoned and were found roaming the streets. Staff at Sheffield Council Kennels are experienced at matching unwanted dogs and cats with new owners, and they want to hear from anyone who thinks they could take in one of these pets. If you are looking to adopt, staff at the kennels will listen to your preferences and suggest the sort of pet that would suit you best, and if they have suitable cats or dogs they will arrange for you to see them.

All stray dogs in the city are the responsibility of Sheffield Council and anyone who finds a stray dog must inform Sheffield Council Kennels. If your dog is impounded as a stray, you must pay £65 to reclaim it within the first two days and an extra £15 per day after that, plus the cost of any veterinary treatment required. If the dog is not reclaimed after seven days, it becomes the council’s property and may be available for adoption.

For more about Sheffield Council Kennels, including to report your dog missing or ask about pets for adoption, you can call 07817 497 995 or visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/lost-found-dogs.

1. Brindle male cross Mastiff

This two-year-old male cross Mastiff is looking for a new home. He was brought in to the kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Whilst being in kennels he has been friendly with all staff and seems to be good around other dogs. He is extra large in size and will need a strong and confident handler. He has been exceptionally clean in his kennel, suggesting he is likely to already be housetrained. He knows basic commands such as 'sit'. His temperament is very puppy-like and boisterous but does listen well to commands. To enquire about adoption, contact Sheffield Council Kennels on 0781 7497 995.

Photo: Sheffield Council Kennels

2. Cane Corso

This 16-month-old male Cane Corso is looking for a new home. To enquire about adoption, contact Sheffield Council Kennels on 0781 7497 995.

Photo: Sheffield Council Kennels

3. Oscar

Oscar is looking for a home due to recently losing his owner. Contact Sheffield Council Kennels on 0781 7497 995 to enquire about adopting him.

Photo: Sheffield Council Kennels

4. Male cross German Shepherd

This eight-month-old male cross German Shepherd is looking for a new home. He was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. He is very friendly and loves his toys. He can be very boisterous and is strong on the lead. He doesn’t seem to be housetrained and needs all aspects of basic training. He seems OK with other dogs and could perhaps live with an older tolerant dog. To enquire about adoption, contact Sheffield Council Kennels on 0781 7497 995.

Photo: Sheffield Council Kennels

