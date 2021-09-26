Sheffield junior football teams hold minute's silence for Killamarsh murder victims

The silence, organised by the league, was done to pay tribute to John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

The four victims were killed by Damien Bendell in Terri’s home on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on September 19.

In a message to all clubs, Kerri Reynolds, secretary for the league wrote: “Please hold a minute’s silence prior to your games this weekend in honour of the evastating events in Killamarsh last week, where a woman and three children lost their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minute's silence at the game between Eckington Belles and Crosspool.

"The league wished to express their deepest sympathy to the families involved. We are aware that many of our players were connected to the children or their families through school or football and we send our condolences to anyone affected by this awful tragedy.”

Parents with children playing in Eckington, Crosspool and Wickersley have been in touch to say their children are among the many teams taking part in the silence.

And football teams across all age groups have been holding minute’s silences in the past week.

Yesterday Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Ladies U18s paid their respects, which supporters praised as ‘classy’.

John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Killamarsh on Sunday morning.

Floral tributes have been left outside the house on Chandos Crescent and the fathers of the children have paid emotional tribute to them.