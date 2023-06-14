Stagecoach is throwing its doors open to staff from folded Sheffield parcel firm Tuffnells to ‘start immediately’ as bus drivers – with £1,200 bonuses on offer.

In its wake, bus company Stagecoach has announced it is offering interviews to drivers and staff affected by the collapse across Yorkshire and North Derbyshire with “immediate starts” available.

Roles are on offer for both existing PCV licence holders and those looking to train to be a bus driver. Licence holders joining the business will even be offered a £1,200 ‘golden handshake’ welcome bonus.

The bus operator says those looking to gain their licence will have all their training paid for and will earn from day one.

Matt Kitchin, managing director at Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We understand what a stressful time this must be for those facing redundancy and want to welcome all Tuffnells employees to apply for vacancies at Stagecoach.

“As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers everyday, we are able to offer applicants a secure job with a great team and excellent rates of pay.

“Applications will be processed quickly by our operating teams with the aim of helping people get back into work as soon as possible.”

Those who are interested can view vacancies and submit an application on the Stagecoach website.

Sheffield City Council has confirmed 349 people were affected by Tuffnells entering insolvency, and is now issuing support, alongside Jobcentre Plus and the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, for those who have been made redundant or are at risk of redundancy.

Some 2,200 staff across 33 UK depots will lose their jobs as a result of Tuffnells’ collapse, with just 128 members of staff remaining.

The business was sold into independent ownership in 2020 for £15m. The firm was severely affected by Covid-19 pressures, rising costs and increased competition.