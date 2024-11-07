‘Sheffield is one of the best cities in the world for the bands that come out of it’

A musician who studied in Sheffield has praised the city for its musical heritage ahead of his band’s upcoming gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Def Leppard, Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, and many, many more, Sheffield is clearly a place for musical talent - just one of the many great things about the city that we are championing in our #LoveYour campaign.

The Stylus Method, a band with 60s and Britpop influences, is another exciting group with links to the Steel City that is emerging in the music scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It originally formed in Sheffield’s rival city Leeds in 2018 - but drummer Oliver Wells, who joined frontman Jordan Frazer and bassist Jamie Farnell in 2022, is excited for the band to make its mark in his student city of Sheffield this weekend.

The Stylus Method is coming to Sidney and Matilda in Sheffield on November 8. | Sara Gennat

Oli, who studied at Sheffield University until 2020, said: “Sheffield’s history of music is out there with probably the best cities in the world for bands that have come out of it, so we were keen to do something here.”

On Friday, November 8, The Stylus Method will be joining The NonStick Pans as a backing band, as well as performing their own set, at Sidney and Matilda in Sheffield city centre as part of their Cold Ink Hard Steel tour. Doors will open at 7pm.

The NonStick Pans are an alt-rock music project led by Lancashire-born singer-songwriter, comedian and actor Peter Rugman. The talented multi instrumentalist has also earned himself more than 10 million likes on TikTok for his hilarious impressions of 70s and 80s stars from Morrisey, David Bowie and The Cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stylus Method is working on an upcoming album. | Sara Gennat

Oli said: “We used to share The NonStick Pans’ videos with each other, and then suddenly we’re in a studio with him. It was surreal.”

He added: “I’m excited to visit Sheffield again. I never played that much music there, so I’m looking forward to returning to play. I’ve got some old friends that I haven’t seen for a long time too, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again.

“I’ve always get such a warm vibe from Sheffield - despite it being a city it’s always felt like a small place.

“Everyone was so friendly, even my landlord in Sheffield compared to in London was just a completely different relationship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Wells, The Stylus Method's drummer, studied at Sheffield University. | Sara Gennat

The Stylus Method is now based in London, and has a residency at The Troubadour - a long-standing club that has hosted stars such as Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Robert Plant.

Their latest album, The Imaginary Costume Party, was recorded in 2022 at Abbey Road Studios. The band is currently working on their next album.

Tickets for the event at Sidney and Matilda can be purchased via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-stylus-method-the-nonstick-pans-prsnts-the-cold-ink-hard-steel-tour-tickets-1013161722987?aff=oddtdtcreator