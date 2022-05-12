Now is your chance as Sheffield IKEA will be hosting a series of free workshops and activities to improve your DIY and interior design skills.

Taking place throughout May, the sessions will be led by staff of the giant furnishing retailer who will be providing knowledge and expertise to customers in store.

The workshops range from furniture building, to upcycling existing pieces to give them a new lease of life, to sharing top tips on transforming a room with a few simple tricks.

The IKEA Bite Size sessions will allow customers to learn the tricks of the trade, helping them to brush up on old DIY skills while also learning new ones.

Customers joining the sessions will also build knowledge and confidence to tackle their own projects as they hear from the experts, before replicating at home.

Meanwhile for those looking for some interior design inspiration, the Do it Together (D.I.T) series of workshops, will allow visitors to work directly with an IKEA Interior Designer to build the perfect plan for their next home project.

Taken through a live step-by-step guide on how to transform areas within the home, they will also learn how to plan, design creative mood boards and more.

Desiree Sanchez, Store Manager at IKEA Sheffield, said: “At IKEA, we believe the home is a place to be celebrated, which is why we’re delighted to be providing these workshops for our customers, to help give them some practical and useful tips on how to make small improvements at home. Starting a new home-design project can often be daunting, and it’s difficult to know where to start.

"But doing DIY doesn’t have to be a chore and can instead be an enjoyable activity that enables you to unleash your creativity.

“It can be so exciting to transform something, whether it’s a piece of furniture or an entire space. We look forward to welcoming customers to the store this month, teaching them invaluable skills they can easily do themselves at home, and have fun while doing it.”