Platinum Jubilee: Optimus Prime to roll out for Transformers photo opportunity in Sheffield city centre

Autobot leader Optimus Prime will roll out to Sheffield city centre during the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend for an exclusive photo shoot with fans.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:48 pm

The iconic red and blue hero will be outside The Entertainer on The Moor in his 18-wheeler mode for one day only on Saturday, June 4 from 10am to 4pm.

Fans can come face to face with the Transformer and capture a memorable photo at the free of charge meet and greet held at the end of the May half-term break.

Autobot leader Optimus Prime will be available for a photo opportunity with fans this May half term in Sheffield city centre.

Leanne Smith, general manager of the store, said: “We’re delighted to be able to give visitors the opportunity to meet the courageous Optimus Prime in-store this May half-term.

"Guests of all ages are invited, and we look forward to welcoming the leader of the Autobot forces and his fans soon.”

Optimus will need to speed off after the meeting to continue his fight with the Decepticons, so photos will be available one a first-come, first-served basis.

