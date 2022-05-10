The iconic red and blue hero will be outside The Entertainer on The Moor in his 18-wheeler mode for one day only on Saturday, June 4 from 10am to 4pm.

Fans can come face to face with the Transformer and capture a memorable photo at the free of charge meet and greet held at the end of the May half-term break.

Autobot leader Optimus Prime will be available for a photo opportunity with fans this May half term in Sheffield city centre.

Leanne Smith, general manager of the store, said: “We’re delighted to be able to give visitors the opportunity to meet the courageous Optimus Prime in-store this May half-term.

"Guests of all ages are invited, and we look forward to welcoming the leader of the Autobot forces and his fans soon.”