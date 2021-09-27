Hospitality jobs will be on offer in Sheffield at a special event to fill vacancies this week (Photo: Getty)

Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be advertised at the event at the Winter Gardens on Wednesday, September 29 between 10am and 3pm.

It comes as there is reportedly a 40 per cent increase in vacancies nationwide, with and estimated 180,000 jobs going in catering and hospitality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LATEST: Sheffield woman killed in collision waiting for help to arrive to change flat tyre

Jobcentre Plus service lead, Sharon Thorpe, said: “You may have seen the recent news stories about how many hospitality employers are struggling to fill their vacancies now that restrictions have eased and more people are going out to pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels.

“However, these industries need staff to ensure Sheffield’s hospitality offer remains one of the best in the region.”

The event is the second of its kind for Sheffield following an event in August.

Councillor Paul Turpin, executive member for inclusive economy, jobs and skills at Sheffield City Council, said: “Following the success of the Jobs Jamboree in August, the council is very pleased to be collaborating with Jobcentre Plus again to host a ‘Hospitality Jobs Jamboree’ for employers and job seekers.

“There are a great number of excellent vacancies that local employers have to offer. We are especially aware of how difficult it has been for the hospitality sector through the pandemic, and of the need to support them for the crucial Christmas season, hence this focused event.

“Sheffield has a fantastic pub, restaurant and café culture contributing significantly to the local economy and providing thousands of local jobs, covering such diverse roles as chefs, bar staff and the hotel world, to theatres, cinemas, and sports and leisure.

“We would encourage all job seekers to come along on the day as it is a great opportunity to meet so many employers in one place and find out more about the roles available. There will also be help and support for people with CV preparation, interview techniques and for those returning to work after a break, as well as training opportunities.