Sheffield homeless charity launches spring furniture sale that offers ‘great discounts’

Emmaus Sheffield is offering great sale discounts on some of its extensive furniture range

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme, Emmaus companions aim to provide meaningful work for the people it supports to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of its main fundraising schemes is the extremely popular Emmaus Sheffield second hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Canal Basin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now its spring sale has just kicked off as it is offering great sale discounts on some of its extensive furniture range.

Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager, Charley Fedorenko, said: “There really is no better time to come in and take a look around our store as we are offering generous savings on many furniture items while stocks last.

“As ever, though, when there is a sales boom that is immediately followed by a need for fresh stock.

“We are always looking for items of furniture - which must have their relevant fire safety labels still attached - and which we can arrange to come and collect so there’s no need to worry about getting them to us.”